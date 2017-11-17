18 years for savage fatal beating of grandmother (82)

On 14 November 2017, the Ngwelezane Regional Court found Khayelihle Ntombela (33) guilty of killing Bonakele Ntombela (82) at Othini area Ntambanana.

The court found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to 18 year imprisonment.

The incident took place on 17 August 2017 at 14.00 at Ntombela homestead after Khayelihle came home and asked for food. When the deceased prepared him food, he attacked her with a knife, stabbing her on the head and on the body and beat her up with the knobkierrie.

She was fatally wounded and died at the scene. The case of murder was opened at Ntambanana police station and further investigated by Ntambanana detectives.

The suspect was arrested on the same day at Othini area. He made several court appearances at Ngwelezane Regional Court, no bail was granted on him until he was convicted.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended the detectives on their determination to put the murderer behind bars and sending a well-investigated docket to court for successful prosecution.”This case was finalized within three months after the crime was committed. The accused showed no mercy and brutally attacked an elderly woman who took care of him. He deserve no place in our society, his rightful place is in jail and Gender Based Violence cannot be tolerated,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News