15 years imprisonment after private parts and eye balls found in freezer

On 24 August 2017, Ulundi Regional Court convicted and sentenced Xolani Mkhwanazi (26) to 15 years imprisonment for attempted murder. The sentence emanates from the incident that occurred in May 2016 at Mama village, Mahlabathini.

A local resident was found by the community members dumped at a forest and was bleeding. He was crying for help and was in heavy pain. His eyes were gouged out and his private parts were amputated. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. The matter was reported to the police and investigation commenced.

Extensive investigation was conducted by the police that led to Mkhwanazi’s residence where private parts and eye balls were found in his freezer.

He was immediately arrested, charged after he was positively linked to the victim’s ordeal. The accused was taken to court for prosecution where he was successfully convicted for the crime he committed.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the investigators for their extensive investigation that led to a conviction of the accused at court. “The accused’s heinous act is punishable, shows that he is inhumane and deserves to be prosecuted and sent to prison. The sentence follows after five people were arrested at Estcourt area and charged for murder, conspiracy to murder and possession of human parts. We hope that these alleged suspects will be prosecuted and received a heavy sentence that they deserve,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News