12 firearms recovered in massive SAPS operation

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members who worked in dangerous and mountainous areas with the aim of rooting out criminals and recover illegal firearms.

“I would also like to thank the members of the police air wing and everyone who gave a great support during the operation. These operations will continue throughout the KZN province,” he said.

The communities of Kranskop, Umsinga, Muden and Greytown feel much safer and at ease due to the extra ordinary presence of the South African Police members in their respective areas.

From 24 October till 26 October 2017, the members from Pietermaritzburg and Port Shepstone Public Order Police assisted by the Pietermaritzburg Tactical Response Unit, Crime Intelligence, South African Defense Air Force Wing, Kranskop and Greytown Visible Policing members saturated the UMzinyathi Cluster during intense three day operations which lead to the recovery of twelve unlicensed firearms with arrests.

South Africa Today – South Africa News