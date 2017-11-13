12 corrupt ‘border post’ police officers dismissed

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the dismissal of 12 corrupt police officers who were working at border posts in the northern parts of KZN.

“These police officers were dismissed following an internal investigation into corrupt activities at the Kosi Bay and Golela Border Posts.

They were arrested earlier this year and following an intensive internal investigation by the SAPS, they were dismissed from the South African Police Service on 10 November 2017. I wish to also commend the role played by the community from the Umkhanyakude area for raising the alarm and reporting these corrupt police officers. We want to reassure the public that we remain committed to dealing with corrupt police officers decisively,” he said

The President of the Republic of South Africa, President Jacob Zuma, visited the Umkhanyakude area to listen to the concerns of the community with regards to crime.

The Emanguzi police station as well as the Kosi Bay Border Post were visited. The President and his delegation made observations after listening to the community and instructed police management for increased and focused crime fighting efforts in the area as well as at the greater northern border posts.

A project coordinated by the Office of the Acting National Commissioner and Acting Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, was established to deal with the challenges identified. The project yielded positive results as a number of arrests were made and stolen vehicles were also recovered.

It also emerged during these operations that some police officers at border post were corrupt, which resulted in a undercover operation being instituted.

These 12 officers were nabbed for corruption and were charged criminally and internally.

