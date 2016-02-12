‘Kill all whites’ student identified

The person who wore a “Kill all whites” T-shirt at the University of Cape Town has been identified and all relevant evidence gathered, the university’s executive director, Gerda Kruger, said on Friday.

Kruger said the individual involved was not currently enrolled as a UCT student, although he had been involved in Rhodes Must Fall activities on campus.

“Other legal channels are being pursued urgently and charges are being brought against the person, including reporting the matter to the SA Police Service and the Human Rights Commission,” Kruger said

She said the T-shirt message breached all limits of free speech and was hateful and vindictive.

The university executive condemned it in the strongest possible terms, she said, adding that the most heinous atrocities had been carried out as a result of hate speech.

“Such expression has no place in society, let alone in a university that upholds the values of tolerance, human dignity and respect,” Kruger added.

The South African Constitution protects free speech, including the right to offend, even the right to be offensive, she said. But free speech specifically excluded incitement to violence or a call to action that could result in grievous harm to another person.

