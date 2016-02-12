‘Kill all whites’ student identified

11
kill-all-whites-t-shirt-uct
Kill all whites t-shirt worn by students at UCT. Photo (Twitter)

The person who wore a “Kill all whites” T-shirt at the University of Cape Town has been identified and all relevant evidence gathered, the university’s executive director, Gerda Kruger, said on Friday.

Kruger said the individual involved was not currently enrolled as a UCT student, although he had been involved in Rhodes Must Fall activities on campus.

“Other legal channels are being pursued urgently and charges are being brought against the person, including reporting the matter to the SA Police Service and the Human Rights Commission,” Kruger said

She said the T-shirt message breached all limits of free speech and was hateful and vindictive.

The university executive condemned it in the strongest possible terms, she said, adding that the most heinous atrocities had been carried out as a result of hate speech.

“Such expression has no place in society, let alone in a university that upholds the values of tolerance, human dignity and respect,” Kruger added.

The South African Constitution protects free speech, including the right to offend, even the right to be offensive, she said. But free speech specifically excluded incitement to violence or a call to action that could result in grievous harm to another person.

Source: News24

  • Clem Robertson

    So he’s eating for free at the expense of other students, or do you have to show ID?

  • University and college campuses need to beef up their security to prevent so-called “students” who are not even registered to be wandering about making mischief. Day permits and student cards should be checked. Even visitors should have permits. This lone trouble-maker in the canteen may even have just been placed at UCT to create mayhem at the invitation of one of the “losing” political parties to trigger a racial incident, because it is an election year, and they do not have real answers, and can only play the ‘race card’. Even the opening speech at SONA was all about racism and offered little concrete solutions. Just more words and old promises repeated. Nothing has really changed since the last SONA. Economy and unemployment and rand currency just worse than a year ago. Really exciting “prospects” for students and graduates! A “bright” future to look forward to, spiced with racism. Sad.

  • Johanna Cronje

    My opinion, if he was on UCT grounds at that point, wore the T-shirt on there premises they are liable! He sat with how many of there students! So if he was chatting away with the others I see n white student in the background! Are all people welcome to be in cafferteria, at any given time, while going against rules of university and humanity???? Are there no security, to escourt unlawful people of premises?????

  • Alexi Koutsoudakis

    Where are the DA now ?
    They only care for white racism & black votes.

    • So Kruger and the UCT had to check after it was put on fb! Thks for being impartial and awake……..

  • Why in this mordern age and with the Technology available can this Happen.Those terrorist on our campesses wil eventually lead to Annergy and the loss of human lives Those Bastards are planted to distroy our sociaty.They infiltrate our youth and are just as bad as ISIS.The Lame Duck approach by Unniversities are Appalling.You Are Not Doing your Jobs.You are working With the Tax payers Money and not taking responssebelaty.You are masters of your own demise and the Countrys downfall.
    We as Parrents thought that you operate a decent organisation to benneffit our Children.You have failed misserably.So Sad!!!

  • Alexi you are making this a political issue,and its not.Maybe your IQ is not suitable to comment on this topic.Try your latest video game!!

    • Debbie

      This isn’t between political parties its an institution that isn’t doing their work!!!! Blame the security of the university.

  • Leonie Booysen

    I agree with all of the above comments and asked why does the University have professional people abroad if they can’t act professional. You people are so scared when some people said fart you fart and you will ask you how long. You are a tax payers death. You are generations death.To act now after all that has happened and now that the political parties take you to court you want to wake up. Sorry I don’t buy your excuse for one minute

  • Elizabeth

    Please call it what it is – this is racist! Recognise it please. “Hate speech” is becoming a tame term for reversed racism. If this had been a white person saying “kill all blacks” then it would have been racist and against the law, not to mention global outrage. I’m so over the double standards just be fair in this matter. People are people and no one should egg anyone on to kill anyone!

  • Robert Ferreiro

    name him here…