Just Coal acknowledge payment to ANC Youth League

Just Coal chief executive Joe Singh has openly acknowledged that they paid R500 000 to the ANC Youth League to help with their problems surrounding a contract with Eskom, but added that he did not see anything wrong with it.

Legal experts claim that Singh has acknowledged that he has committed a crime because the Corruption Prevention Act states that it is a crime to pay someone to do something illegal.

As the divider is as good as the stalker, the ANC Youth League and, in particular, its leader, has also committed to crime and now waiting for the prosecutor to institute an action or not.

