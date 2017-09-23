Jacaranda FM supports Tumi Morake

Jacaranda FM supports Tumi Morake - Image - Die Vryburger

The radio station, Jacaranda FM, apparently does not want the boycott action to be stepped up against them, after about 36 000 listeners had already expressed their displeasure with the station.

The outspoken announcer, Tumi Morake, plunged the station into controversy with her racist comments. As a result, many listeners boycotted the station, and several advertisers have withdrawn their ads. If the listeners decrease, other sponsors will probably also withdraw for economic reasons.

In a statement, the radio station said that they support Morake and that it is impossible not to offend listeners.

Shortly after their statement of support for her, Morake also broke her silence and said she did not regret what she said.

The trade union Solidarity also had a conversation with Morake and her fellow presenter, Martin Bester, but did not reach an agreement, except that Dr. Dirk Hermann considered Morake, a “talented professional person.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

