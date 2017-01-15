Israel is angry with the ANC

In response to the ANC’s outburst after Mmusi Maimane’s visit to Israel, the Israeli ambassador issued the following statement:
STATEMENT FROM THE EMBASSY OF ISRAEL
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
13 January 2017
ANC’s hateful attacks on Israel show bias and disrespect its own legacy of dialogue.

Pretoria, South Africa – The Embassy of Israel in Pretoria read with great disappointment the hateful and rambling statement of South Africa’s African National Congress attacking both Israel and a prominent South African politician who is currently visiting our region.

Ambassador Arthur Lenk stated: “In recent years, the ANC’s aggressive anti-Israel statements and bias have separated it from the positions of a vast majority of African states and the views of millions of South Africans”. Once again, the ANC used anti-Semitic language that is beyond the pale in the 21st century. In the past it has used horrific Holocuast imagery to attack Israel. This time it talks of political parties being ‘funded and controlled’ by supporters of Israel, using the oldest and ugliest tropes about Jews in politics.

The absurd abuse of the historic word “apartheid” in connection with Israel is patently untrue and ugly. Israel’s vibrant democracy, economy and society empowers people of all races, faiths and backgrounds. It is the only place in the Middle East where women, Christians and gays have full rights. Arabs play a role in every aspect of life in Israel. To use such a word is, more than anything, an insult to South Africans of all backgrounds who actually fought against apartheid.

Israel remains the only democracy in the Middle East. It has shown repeatedly that it is ready to make peace, as it did with both Jordan and Egypt. South Africa’s history teaches that peace only comes through dialogue and negotiation and Israel remains ready to negotiate, as Prime Minister Netanyahu clearly stated at the United Nations General Assembly last September: “Israel is ready, I am ready to negotiate all final status issues.” If the ANC was a true friend to Palestinians, it would encourage the Palestinian Authority to learn from South Africa’s history and negotiate with Israel to make peace. Instead, it seems to merely support “solidarity” by aggressively singling-out Israel and hurting chances for peace.

Israel remains committed to continuing its partnership with South Africa and its people on all matters, including topics that can help improve lives such as fighting drought, increasing food security, health care technologies and developing innovation. As a neighbor to Africa, Israel is a strong believer in cooperation across the continent and believes that our commonalities are far greater than any disagreement.

The ANC has fallen a long way since the inspirational days of Nelson Mandela who, while clearly had differences with Israel, visited in 1999 and met with Israelis across the political spectrum. His words “I cannot conceive of Israel withdrawing if Arab states do not recognize Israel within secure borders” gave his critiques meaning and value. Today’s ANC seems not ready to talk, listen, travel or interact. And it attacks people who do. What a loss for South Africa and the world.

  • Doug

    I have always supported and will continue to support Israel and her people.

    • While I am sure that you are trying really hard to make some people proud by supporting apartheid. It has become increasingly clear that the ANC, as well as all the media in South Africa are Israel funded puppets. When puppets start speaking out out against their puppet masters, bad things happen. #OpenBordersForIsrael

      • Kosenator

        Your statement holds no water for it contradicts itself. Please do explain why the Israeli puppets will be upset with the opposition for visiting their masters, while the israeli puppets were the ones to demand that South Africans do not visit their masters. And are upset with their masters’ apparent abuse of palestinian rights, while muslims in Israel and even the Arab countries around Israel, will rather go to Israeli hospitals than to hospitals in the Arab countries.

        Please, before posting junk like this again, first think about what you want to gargle, then write it down and give it to someone intelligent to read (don’t read it yourself, that will defy the entire exercise), then re-write your ramblings in the opposite of what you have stated first so it can make sense and seem intelligent.

        • ” while muslims in Israel and even the Arab countries around Israel, will rather go to Israeli hospitals than to hospitals in the Arab countries.” – Yeah, well if countries like America were giving as much “AID” to the Palestinians as they were to Israel, they WOULD be using their own hospitals that are constantly under attack by Israel.

          • Kosenator

            Study more than what you think, study facts.

    • Luke Mendes, Mobaim

      srael is formed against God’s will. Thats why the right thinking Jews majority in the world do not support the formation of the Zionist state of Israel. Its Palestine historically. The Indigenous of the land of Palestine are the Arabs [Christian and muslim and other Yazdi], the Ben-ISraeli Jews who have taken India as their home and are living harmoniously with the Indians, the Coptic Christians who are the first Christians of the land. Israel is formed in rebellion to God’s will and will never see peace ever.

      The state of Palestine will have Jews, Christians Muslims, Yazdis and other tribes living there since long to live peacefully. Only the Historical state of Palestine will See peace. The Zionists must be Punished for their crimes against humanity through occupation and Murder of Children, Men and Women including the destruction of Homes of the Natives. Imagine if the Muslims came there to Europe and occupied and arrested you and killed your children what would you do??? Send Eastern Jews back home. Give the houses to the native Palestineians all will be well And God will be pleased with the rebel jews.

      • Alma L e Roux

        oh Please!

      • Mac van der Westhuizen

        Multiculturism will never work. Each race and religion should be given their own space to live and thrive and be content. Multiculturism is the sourse of racism and strife among the people of the earth.

      • Mac van der Westhuizen

        “Imagine if the Muslims came there to Europe and occupied and arrested you and killed your children what would you do??? ” What?! Are you living underneath a desert rock? That is exactly what Muslims are doing right now all across Europe. Invading, plundering, raping our woman, causing chaos. And it is justified for you because you believe a religion based on the wrintings pervereted tyrant that lived 650 years ago. Muslims should stay in their own country. Europeans should stay in their own country, Jews should stay in their on country. Every race and creed should return and stay and be content in their own country. Then only will there be peace.

  • Avner Eliyahu Romm
  • Mac van der Westhuizen

    We see through your lies Jews. I would rather embrace the black race as an allay than want any help from you. Throughout the ages from Egypt Exodus when Faro chased you out till Hitler got fed up with your ever irritating medeling with other cultures and races until the the present day you have been a menace, an irritation and parasite extreme on this earth. God chose you to work with not because you are so special but because you are so obnoxious, self-righteous, arrogant and stubborn. When you rejected your own Mashia it signified the end of God favour for you. Soon He will deal with you. And as you continue to manipulate every other people and race and continue with your obsession to be the ‘master race’ as you falsely believe is your right by destroying human biodiversity through your propaganda of miscegenation, your financial enslavement of counties and nations, through your demoralizing of core civic family values and promoting progressive liberaral views through the media and mainstream news networks that you have so actively strived to aquire with the objective of destroying any self identity of the goy – any other people that is not Jew – , so God’s wrath is building up regarding you. The goy, the rest of God’s people are waking up. We are seeing through your evil plan to devide us, to bring srtife and hate amoung us. Thanks to an over played hand by George Soros and your Jews boy Zuckeberg on whose network Face Book the truth surfaced. It is ironic isn’t it. That Golaith was killed, his head chopped off by his own sword.

    • holzie

      Sounds like u jealous because we make alot more money than the rest. Shame

      • Kgadishi Moloto

        You are the worst mother nature has afforded to the entire human race, typical factory faults. Hittler and Faro where absolutely correct you should have being wiped out.

      • Mac van der Westhuizen

        Why don’t all Jews not just go back to Israel. That is wat you want, that is what the rest of the world wants. Go occupy the Gaza strip. Build new settlements there. Obama is out of office now and the American funding to the palistinians will surely stop. You can take your own country back. Rip off that redicules dome off the Temple and rebuild Solomon’s Temple. Find pride again in your own identity. The more Jews goes back to Isreal the stronger she will get. If you stop medling with other people and focus on your own country and your own identity you will be less resented by the world. And please take the whole of Hollywood with you. September 23 is a marker.

        • holzie

          A little bitter ?

    • Kgadishi Moloto

      True these are the worst humans God has ever created. There isn’t a place where hey go and there is no conflict about their behaviour and attitude. There are a lot of good Jews like Cde Slovo and many more, but all Jews under the State of Israel are so inhumane is not joke.

  • Alma L e Roux

    I will not speak out against Israel but ANC – before South Africa critize other nations look at the mess at home. please tend to that in a Godly way, and making progress then we can go on. Bible says first look at the log in your eye before looking at the splinter in Isreal eye

  • Luke Mendes, Mobaim

    Israel is formed against God’s will. Thats why the right thinking Jews majority in the world do not support the formation of the Zionist state of Israel. Its Palestine historically. The Indigenous of the land of Palestine are the Arabs [Christian and muslim and other Yazdi], the Ben-ISraeli Jews who have taken India as their home and are living harmoniously with the Indians, the Coptic Christians who are the first Christians of the land. Israel is formed in rebellion to God’s will and will never see peace ever.
    The state of Palestine will have Jews, Christians Muslims, Yazdis and other tribes living there since long to live peacefully. Only the Historical state of Palestine will See peace. The Zionists must be Punished for their crimes against humanity through occupation and Murder of Children, Men and Women including the destruction of Homes of the Natives. Imagine if the Muslims came there to Europe and occupied and arrested you and killed your children what would you do??? Send Eastern Jews back home. Give the houses to the native Palestineians all will be well And God will be pleased with the rebel jews.

  • Luke Mendes, Mobaim

    South Africa is intelligent and they are right in rejecting Israel. Only they must be weary that the Terrorists Zionist will wreak havoc in SA. Hope they covered that ground back home.

    • Sam Oranger

      You must be a bantu Zulu

  • The idolatry surrounding the state of Israel is bizarre. South Africa doesn’t need Israel’s approbation.