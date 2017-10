The so-called “independent” police investigation directorate, IPID, which is headed by the convicted bomber Robert McBride, wasted about R21 million last year.

It appears from the institution’s annual report.

Earlier this year IPID begged parliament for R5 million to complete certain tasks, such as the investigation into the Marikana slaughter but has not yet happened.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

