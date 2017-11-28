Intimidation and bribery at Parliamentary Committee

The investigation into Eskom’s affairs has now revealed that there were attempts to buy or intimidate individuals involved in the enquiry.

Claims that Bongani Bongo, State Security Minister, would bribe one of the witnesses, and that a member of the committee was a target of intimidation, shows that even the investigation is not free from the robbery process in government and state entities. Bongo also wanted to bribe the witness leader, Adv. Ntuthuzelo Vanara, to withdraw from the investigation.

A parliamentary spokesperson, as usual, kept silent in all the official languages of the confused country.

Meanwhile, Brain Molefe has been identified as a liar when it comes to his relationship with the Guptas.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

