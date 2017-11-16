Inquiry into state capture critical, says Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is critical that a judicial commission of enquiry into state capture be established without any delay.

During an oral questions session in the National Assembly on Thursday, the Deputy President said there is ample evidence of the capture of key state institutions to advance private interests.

“This evidence suggests that efforts to divert public resources into the hands of a few families and individuals is continuing.

“While a commission of inquiry is necessary to ensure that the extent and depth of state capture is fully revealed and for us to understand how it happened, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible does not need to wait for the commission,” said the Deputy President.

He said every credible allegation needs to be investigated thoroughly by law enforcement agencies and those who have broken the law should be criminally charged.

The Deputy President said to put a stop to corruption and state capture, it is essential that those who are involved are brought to book.

He added that he had had no indication from President Jacob Zuma that he does not intend to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Earlier this year, President Zuma announced his intention to establish a commission of inquiry into state capture. He said at the time he deemed this to be in the public interest in the course of good governance and accountability. – SAnews.gov.za

