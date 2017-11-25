How State Capture Worked – A Summary

You know how the state capturers – Guptas – work? They captured Eskom, Transnet, Denel, SABC and other SOE’s through Zuma783’s blessing. The minister responsible for the capture of the SOE’s boards was Malusi Gigaba, as the minister of Public Enterprises from 2010. They also captured the ministers concerned, Lying Lynne Brown-nose for instance.

They then extracted billions, hundreds of billions, from these SOE’s, and laundered the money offshore. Blatant fraud and theft involved.

But because the SAPS and NPA are also captured by state capture co-workers like Shaun, the Sheep, nothing gets done. The clever Gupta cabal roped in international multinationals like SAP, McKinsey, KPMG, Liebher, China South Rail and others and extracted billions in bribes from them for the right to do business with their properties – the SOE’s.

It also included South African companies like Neotel, the same applied. Everybody got into the orgy. Koos Bekker’s DSTV was no different. They paid the Gupta’s racist anti-white mouthpiece ANN7 R141 million per year and a once off payment of R25 million so that the Guptas, through Zuma783, could swing broadcast policy with regards the digital migration the way of DSTV, as per the #GuptaLeaks revelations of today.

We as the consumer that is all of us, black, white, Indian and colored pay. Because we all pay for electricity, we all pay for Transnet transport services; we pay DSTV exorbitant amounts for repeats and the sport for which they have a monopoly over, thanks to a direct line to Gangstament policy. You have been told.Most know already. Its treason and there are a lot of suspects. We need a truth commission.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

