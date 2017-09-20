Home Affairs silent about DG suspension

The summary suspension of Home Affairs Director General has revealed a few questions about how and why.

The Home Affairs Minister, Hlengiwe Mkhize, refuses to provide any reasons and refuses to acknowledge or deny whether there is a pending internal investigation against Mkuseli Apleni.

She also declined to involve the Guptas in the suspension and would like to get her facts straight before commenting on the matter.

Apleni will oppose the suspension. Apparently, his defense is that the president appoints director generals and that no minister has the power to suspend him.

Meanwhile, the trade union Nehawu has declared that Apleni has been suspended due to insubordination.

