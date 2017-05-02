Home Affairs Minister meets with IEC

Home Affairs Minister Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize has met with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) where she encouraged an open relationship with the Commission.

“The meeting’s main focus was for the Minister to encourage an open relationship with the Commission without encroaching on their mandate. It is the Minister’s view that the Commission’s independence should be preserved so that it remains a credible institution in executing its constitutional mandate,” said the Department of Home Affairs.

At the meeting held on Sunday between the Minister, IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini, and the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the IEC Sy Mamabolo, Minister Mkhize reiterated government’s point of view that the IEC’s independence remains of paramount importance.

The meeting was part of the Minister’s roadshow to all units and entities reporting to the Department of Home Affairs.

The Minister and the Chairperson of the Commission agreed that there will be further engagements, as is the case with all the other organizations and units operating under the Department’s banner going forward as part of her oversight role.