The HNP will continue to keep Afrikaner nationalism alive and to instill it among their people the will and awareness of popular freedom; to protect white people; to cherish and protect the Afrikaans language (the most beautiful language in the world) and to proudly share and commemorate the national history.

So said Mr. Louis van der Schyff, chief secretary of the HNP in a statement commemorating this movement’s birthday. The HNP turned 48 years old yesterday. Mr. Van der Schyff described it as a remarkable achievement as all other parties that existed and established since the HNP’s establishment in 1969 no longer exist.

“We will continue to tell the lies about our past, the lie that the White man in South Africa stole from others and the lie that the policy of separate development was oppressive and was not a justifiable fight,” said Mr. Van der Schyff.

“The spirit of the diehards continues in the HNP to convey the message of nationalism and freedom throughout our country of birth.”

The HNP will hold its annual congress in Kleinfontein on Saturday.

