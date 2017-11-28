Higher fuel prices due to government’s economic mismanagement

Higher fuel prices due to government's economic mismanagement

Again, motorists have to pay a higher fuel price due to government’s economic mismanagement.

The rand, which reflects confidence in a country’s economy, has declined sharply lately. Although the oil price has also risen, and if the rand had remained at least stable, or even strengthened, the rise in oil prices could have been softened.

Many motorists will have to revise their vacation plans after it has appeared that gasoline prices will rise by 74 cents per liter next week and diesel by about 63 cents per liter. This means that filling up a 60-liter petrol tank will cost more than R44.
