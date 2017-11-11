Higher education report under consideration

President Jacob Zuma says the report of the Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training is under consideration and will be released immediately after it has been finalised.

Zuma said this on Friday in written replies to Parliamentary questions. He was replying to a question asked by Professor B Bozzoli of the Democratic Alliance on why the report is not yet released.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Higher Education Funding and the Presidential Fiscal Committee are assisting the President to process the report.

Costs of President’s international trips

With regards to a question asked by the leader of an opposition party regarding the costs of the President’s international trips, President Zuma said the Presidency does not incur costs for the President’s international trips.

“When the President undertakes official international trips, host countries often extend courtesies for the President’s travelling expenses.

“In the absence of these courtesies, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation is responsible for the cost of the logistical arrangements with the Department of Defence being responsible for air travel,” he said.

He also replied to a question about annual salaries of, and performance bonus amounts paid to, each of his five advisors in the 2016/17 financial year.

He said the remuneration of the advisors is regulated in terms of the Dispensation for the Appointment and Remuneration of Persons (Special Advisers) appointed to Executive Authorities on Ground of Policy Considerations issued by the Minster of Public Service and Administration.

“The Dispensation is attached for the benefit of the Honourable Member.” – SAnews.gov.za

