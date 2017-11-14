Health plan on the way of e-toll

Judge Dennis Davis, who leads a tax committee, predicts that the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) will fail as the e-toll system failed.

According to Davis, the NHI is driven by professionals, while the public and patients are not involved. The same happened with the e-toll system, which led to the public having to start silent sabotage by not registering or paying.

The NHI is contained in a White Paper, which is a policy statement, but Davis said there is no indication of how it will be practically implemented and believes that resistance will increase in later phases of implementation. He also believes that the NHI will be more expensive than what is currently predicted.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

