Hawks nab 3 couples for fidelity cash depot theft

Concerted efforts by the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, Flying Squad and Narcotics Unit in Beaufort West resulted in the arrest of six suspects aged between 25 and 43 on the morning of 31 August 2017.

This followed a theft of money that allegedly occurred near a Fidelity depot in Blackheath on the evening of 30 August 2017.

Members from the Hawks’ National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crime (NBIFCPVC) and the local K9 unit were summoned on the scene after suspicion arose when the guards who were reporting for duty at the cash depot noticed a discrepancy in the cash register which apparently reflected that there were thirteen bags of cash stored by the previous shift meanwhile only eight could be accounted for.

Preliminary investigations on the scene with the aid of video footage revealed that the guards who were knocking off had colluded with unknown number of suspects before signing off. They allegedly drove out of the depot with the cash van and in the process dropped off cash bags from the rear with a black VW Polo following them and picking up the said bags before the guards hurriedly drove back into the yard.

The two guards, a male and female were then arrested.

Information of the VW Polo was circulated and all law enforcement agencies were on alert for the said vehicle until it was spotted near Beaufort west where it was intercepted and a couple arrested. Undisclosed amount of cash was found in their possession, further investigations led to the arrest of a third couple also around the same area bringing the total number of arrests to six.

The group is expected to appear before the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on 04 September 2017 to face charges related to theft and possession of suspected stolen property.

South Africa Today – South Africa News