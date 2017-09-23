Hawks bust notorious trans-national poaching syndicate

An extended Hawks operation supported by crime intelligence, Komatipoort and Malelane SAPS, has on Tuesday, 19 September 2017, led to the arrest of five male suspects aged between 35 and 41 in Komatipoort.

The suspects, a notorious syndicate comprising of individuals from South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, were allegedly en route to poach wildlife.

The vehicle which the suspects were driving was subsequently searched and various hunting equipment was found and amongst it was a hunting rifle, many rounds of ammunition and dagga.

All exhibits were seized including the vehicle.

Bail will be strongly opposed on 21 September 2017, when the suspects appear at the Komatipoort Regional Court facing charges of unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime and the unlawful possession of dagga.

The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has applauded the trans national collaborative efforts employed by the investigative team to ensure the successful apprehension of the suspects.

“With tomorrow being World Rhino day, we are happy to have made this major breakthrough in the fight against wildlife poaching,” she said.

