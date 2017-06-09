Half-million people killed under ANC rule

Nearly half a million people were murdered in South Africa since the supposed democratic order was established in 1994.

The Institute of Race Relations released this figure in its latest, South Africa Survey publication.

The Institute said that 445 835 murders were reported in the country between April 1994 and March 2016.

They point out that the murders is about the same number of people killed in the genocide in Rwanda between April and July 1994.

The number would come down if there were a decrease in the murder rate. During 1994/1995, 71 people were killed a day. It dropped during 2015/2016 to “only” 51 murders a day. It equals 34 murders per 100 000 of the population.

South Africa’s murders are about 29 times higher than in Australia, 30 times greater than in Britain and 45 times higher than in Germany.

The Institute argues that South Africa’s murder crisis is so severe that many South Africans are at greater risk of being killed than people are likely to lose their lives in terrorist countries.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

