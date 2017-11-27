Guptas inflated Oakbay share price on its JSE debut

It is believed that the executive management of the Gupta managed company, Oakbay, should personally be held responsible for fraud.

The claim is imposed after market regulators claimed that the company’s share price had been manipulated during the listing on the stock exchange.

In the meanwhile, Oakbay has missed the deadline for the repayment of an R300 million loan from the Industrial Development Corporation.

Economists speculate that they may apply for liquidation and so get away with everything.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

