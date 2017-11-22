Green ID document remains valid

The Department of Home Affairs has declared that the green ID document is valid and will remain usable until the so-called “Live Capture System” is in place.

The department denies rumors that the green book will no longer be issued as from March 2018.

It is not known when the new system would be in place, but SA citizens can apply for smart ID cards at home affairs offices.

Persons over 60 years do not pay for the new card. Applicants can also apply for the card at FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank, and Absa.

