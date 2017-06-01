Great Kei Local Municipality to be probed

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) MEC, Fikile Xasa, has encouraged residents living in the Great Kei Local Municipality to come forward with evidence of wrongdoing to back up their allegations.

MEC Xasa said this on Wednesday, following the recent community protests in the municipality, where community members demanded better service delivery in the area.

The community, under the leadership of the Great Kei United Forum, handed a petition of grievances to MEC Xasa.

Following his visits to municipalities recently, MEC Xasa announced that he has enlisted the support of National Treasury to conduct forensic investigations in Great Kei Local Municipality.

“The forensic investigation will focus on unfinished projects in the area. For the investigation to succeed and yield the desired results, I encourage members of the community to come forward with evidence of wrongdoing to back up their allegations,” said MEC Xasa.

The unfinished projects include Komga, Kweletha and Chintsa sport fields, Chintsa and Happy Valley community halls, toilets and houses in Zone 10.

The department said members of the community welcomed the investigation during a question and answer session that was held by MEC Xasa.

The MEC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) to conduct investigations in Great Kei and other municipalities.

During his visits, MEC Xasa conducted a walkabout in the area through bad roads and also came across some damp houses due to overflowing sewerage water when people flush their toilets.

“Houses have been built in what appears to be a wetland, hence the area is waterlogged consistently. Families live in unbearable and hazardous conditions at a great cost to their lives. The situation requires immediate attention,” said MEC Xasa.

Officials from the Department of Human Settlements have already visited the affected areas to provide solutions to the longstanding challenges.

The department said issues of water and sanitation are also receiving attention from Amathole District Municipality (ADM) and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The Municipal Infrastructure Agency (MISA) is expected to assist with drawing up the Electricity Master Plan for the municipality.

MEC Xasa said under Operation Masiphathisane, officials from COGTA and the Office of the Premier will come up with a plan to establish War Rooms in the municipal area.

“We need integrated solutions to all the challenges to make the desired impact and create a better Great Kei community,” said MEC Xasa.

