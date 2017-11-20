Government official gets 8 years for corruption

Judge Selby Baqwa - Image - Die Vryburger

A public prosecutor from the Department of Justice’s appeal against his sentence of eight years imprisonment failed.

Sammy Aron Mofomme was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2014 after being arrested for taking bribes. After rumors about his corruption, a trap was set for him. He received R400 and hid the money behind his steel cabinet in his office in the magistrate’s court building in Pretoria North.

Judge Selby Baqwa has taken a firm stand against corruption, and describes it like invisible cancer, and said the severity of corruption could not be overstated.

