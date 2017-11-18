Government needs to apply border management quickly

TAU SA, with concern noted, the apparent political instability in Zimbabwe and rumors of a possible coup.

“History has already shown that where such an unstable situation occurs, many residents want to leave the country to prevent potential loss of life. This can also happen now, which could lead to more illegal immigrants crossing the border and flooding the Limpopo province,” said TAU SA North Regional Chairperson, Mr. Henk van de Graaf.

“Given the already unsafe conditions in the countryside, and the fact that police also agree that illegal immigrants are often involved in crime and farm attacks, emergency measures must be put in place immediately.”

“In that regard, we appeal to the provincial government of Limpopo to ensure that border controls are immediately strengthened that will not allow the flow of refugees anywhere. Police are also seriously requested to ensure that the border becomes impervious, if necessary with military support, ” said Mr. Henk van de Graaf.

An appeal is also made to farmers and other employers to secure their places with additional security, and not to accommodate or employ any possible refugees.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

