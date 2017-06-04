Gender commission speaks out on violence against women and children

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) says it has noted with concern the increasing spate of intimate partner killings and the rape of women and children.

“The CGE strongly condemns all acts of gender based violence, not limited to intimate partner killings. The brutal killing and burning of Karabo Mokoena, the senseless raping and murder of Courtney Pieters, the killing of a 33-year woman in Langa, Cape Town, the killing of five women in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape and the gang rape of a pregnant woman in Soweto, Johannesburg, has brought the spotlight back on gender based violence.

“Through our media monitoring processes, the Commission has noted that the killing of women by their partners, rape of women and children is increasing at an alarming rate,” the CGE said.

It called on parents, guardians, men formations and other organisations to begin a process of engaging their children, particularly the boy child, about issues of respect.

“Buying a woman gifts and material things does not mean you own a woman. Nobody deserves to die just because during the relationship money was spent on them. Phrases like ‘if I can’t have you, no one will’ should not even occupy any person’s vocabulary.

“We call upon the police to ensure that protection orders are served in accordance with the law. Perpetrators of gender based violence are made to understand the gravity that will follow should they break protection orders,” said the CGE.

The CGE called for the law to be stringently applied.

“Society needs reassuring that our streets, malls and parks will be safe for both women and children, without having to look over their shoulders to see if they are being followed or watched by those with ill intentions.”

The CGE pleaded with society to report all forms of gender based violence to the police.

“We also call upon parents and guardians to ensure that their children are safe at all times. Parents and guardians must also know the whereabouts of their children.

“We urge members of the public who have knowledge of and information on acts of violence, rape and abuse to call our toll-free number 0800 007 709 to report such cases,” it said.

South Africa marked Child Protection Week from 28 May. While the week concludes today, the responsibility of looking after children continues 365 days a year. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News