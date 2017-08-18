The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, will ensure that additional resources are directed to the SAPS’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence’s Unit (FCS).

This in a bid to identify cases concerning the abuse of women and children more rapidly to reduce the number of deaths emanating from Gender Based Violence.

The Minister was speaking during the closing of the two-day “Action Indaba on Gender-Based Violence and Protection of Vulnerable Groups” held in Erasmia, Centurion on 18 August 2017.

The session has attracted various stakeholders concerned in the war against Gender-Based Violence including senior members of the South African Police Service, representatives from government, academics and civil society. Its main aim, to devise strategies and best practices to aid the Service in reducing the scourge.

The SAPS’s FCS unit currently boasts 176 units and at least 2,500 members nationwide. It employs a network of highly skilled Forensic Social Workers to deal with Gender-Based Violence.

The Indaba coincided with the FCS’s conference on service delivery improvement and capacity building. It culminated in “Operation Basadi”- an operation held to trace suspects identified in cases of rape, assault GBH and child neglect amongst others.

The operation which was held on the evening of the 16 August 2017, led to the successful arrest of 148 suspects.

“The FCS unit is doing a marvelous job, we are looking at the budget and seeing how best to direct more resources to allow you to do your work to ensure that we win this war against Gender-Based Violence” Minister FA Mbalula

The proceedings commenced with a play by play writer and well-known actor ,Sello-Maake Ka Ncube , depicting men against Gender-Based Violence. During discussions, those present highlighted the important role the film industry can play in spreading messages to unite the nation against Gender-Based Violence. Danny K and Andile Gaelesiwe also added their voices of support to the national campaign.

Minister Mbalula assured representatives of NGO’s and NPO’s that police will step up their efforts to reduce the scourge.

“First and foremost, we are pledging to assist you the NGO’s and NPO’s, the very people who work directly with these victims to combat violence against women, children and vulnerable groups. We will also further engage our sister departments to garner funding for more shelters to win this war” Minister FA Mbalula.

The Indaba concluded, with the signing of a pledge for all involved to support and work towards implementing the action plan on the prevention of Gender-Based Violence and the Protection of Vulnerable Groups by ensuring that women, children and vulnerable groups are protected from violence. Engaging in endeavors that address contributory and causal factors to violence and crime and always being exemplary with regard to respectful treatment of women, children and vulnerable groups.

An awards ceremony was also held to celebrate those officers from the various FCS units nationwide that have excelled in their working environment.

