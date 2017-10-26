Zandspruit ‘residents’ block Beyers Naude drive

Die Vryburger

0
Zandspruit 'residents' block Beyers Naude drive - Image - Die Vryburger

Squatters from the Zandspruit area have blocked Beyers Naude Road with burning tires in a protest after City Power disconnected illegal electricity connections.

This is the umpteenth time that traffic has been disrupted and roads are damaged by supposed residents who do not pay for services but who themselves steal power through illegal connections.

Zandspruit was once the farm of late Mr. Robert van Tonder, life leader of the Boer state party and famous language fighter.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Man arrested for years of rape of step daughter (1... On 25 October 2017 at about 16:00, members of the Benoni FCS Unit arrested a 34 year old suspect who had allegedly been raping an 11 year old step dau...
Man arrested for alleged rape of domestic worker, ... The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Detectives in Ekangala are investigating a case of rape following the alleged rape of a 41 ye...
Another suspect in ‘follow home’ cases... During this past weekend the team set up to deal with crimes in and around the OR Tambo International Airport arrested another suspect, bringing the t...
Foiled armed robbery, one suspect arrested, Evaton... Gauteng police who were a step ahead of criminals prevented an armed robbery that would have taken place at Evaton Mall on Tuesday, 24 October 2017. ...