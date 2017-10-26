Zandspruit ‘residents’ block Beyers Naude drive

Squatters from the Zandspruit area have blocked Beyers Naude Road with burning tires in a protest after City Power disconnected illegal electricity connections.

This is the umpteenth time that traffic has been disrupted and roads are damaged by supposed residents who do not pay for services but who themselves steal power through illegal connections.

Zandspruit was once the farm of late Mr. Robert van Tonder, life leader of the Boer state party and famous language fighter.

