Woman shot dead at home in Brackenhurst

A 56-year-old woman was killed on Monday night when she was shot several times in her residence in Brackenhurst, south of Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 21h15, finding a local security company already in attendance.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the woman lying face-down in the entrance of the home.

Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained several gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing more could be done for her and she was declared dead.

The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

