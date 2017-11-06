Woman dead, man injured in Carletonville shooting

Arrive Alive

0
pistol

A woman was killed and a man critically injured late last night after a shooting incident outside a residence in the Blyvoor informal settlement outside of Carletonville.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found the Provincial Services already in attendance treating the man.
Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered that both the man and woman had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads. The man was found in a critical condition while the woman showed no signs of life.

Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing more could be done for her and she was later declared dead.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported by the Provincial Services to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Another tourist robbery at OR Tambo International ... Despite the assurance from the government's police minister for additional security at airports, tourists were robbed of more than R27 000, shortly af...
K9 unit nabs 2 with illegal firearms, Carletonvill... on 3 November 2017, at approximately 12:00, members of Carletonville K9 Unit arrested two suspects with 2 firearms at Blyvooruitzig in Carletonville. ...
Foiled armed robbery, 2 arrested after shootout, E... Two suspects were arrested at Eden Park today for possession of vehicles that were allegedly hijacked, for attempted murder, for possession of unlicen...
Man shot three times in Glenwood hijacking A man, believed to be 50-years-old, sustained three gunshot wounds to his leg in an attempted hijacking in Rhodes road in Glenwood this morning. At...