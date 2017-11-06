Woman dead, man injured in Carletonville shooting

A woman was killed and a man critically injured late last night after a shooting incident outside a residence in the Blyvoor informal settlement outside of Carletonville.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found the Provincial Services already in attendance treating the man.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered that both the man and woman had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads. The man was found in a critical condition while the woman showed no signs of life.

Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing more could be done for her and she was later declared dead.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported by the Provincial Services to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

