Woman critical after being set alight in Atteridgeville

In the early hours of Sunday morning 27 August 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports that a woman had been set alight in an informal settlement in the Atteridgeville / Kwaggasrand area, Pretoria.

Reports from the scene allege that the victim had been doused with a flammable liquid, believed to be petrol, and then set light. The exact details surrounding the incident and the preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

Upon arrival, paramedics found that the female victim, believed to be in her mid-thirties, had sustained severe burns and was in a critical condition requiring immediate intervention.

Her treatment was managed by a Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic and she was transported by an ambulance from the Tshwane Emergency Services, under the constant care of the paramedic, to hospital for the urgent medical care that she required.

The incident was reported to the SAPS and they interviewed the paramedics and other community members at the hospital.

