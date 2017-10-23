Wits university now Red

The pinkest university of South Africa has now become what liberalists have been working for over the years.

The red EFF has won 12 of the 15 seats in the election of the new student council.

Observers believe that university authorities can expect trouble regarding tuition fees, discipline, and self-worth.

The fact that the students made this choice clearly indicate the climate among the students, which can lead to a flash of violence and anarchy on campus at any time.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

