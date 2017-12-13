‘Whites must go to hell’ racial taunts at Unisa law school

The tension between white and black academics at Unisa’s law faculty reached breaking point after racial expressions like “whites should go hell” between members.

This has led to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) being called upon to defuse the situation.

It is not known if any allegations of racism have been brought against the alleged perpetrators. If blacks had been instructed to go to hell, a complaint would undoubtedly have been made.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

