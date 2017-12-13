‘Whites must go to hell’ racial taunts at Unisa law school

Die Vryburger

1
'Whites must go to hell' racial taunts at Unisa law school - Image - Die Vryburger

The tension between white and black academics at Unisa’s law faculty reached breaking point after racial expressions like “whites should go hell” between members.

This has led to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) being called upon to defuse the situation.

It is not known if any allegations of racism have been brought against the alleged perpetrators. If blacks had been instructed to go to hell, a complaint would undoubtedly have been made.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 The face of retail in a dynamic South African mark... Ever since some enterprising individual came up with the idea that used shipping containers cannot simply be dumped or cut up as scrap metal, but can ...
2 men get 4 life sentences and more than 100 years... Two men Nkosinathi Mazinyo Ngwenya aged 28 years old and Nkosinathi Moyo 30 years old who were terrorizing the community of Zandspruit informal settle...
Farm attack suspect arrested, Cullinan Tshwane East Cluster Commander, Major General Andre Wiese applauded the members for working around the clock on the arrest of an alleged farm attack s...
Hijackers in shoot out, police kill 1, arrest 2, J... Members from the South African Police Service National Investigation Unit (NINU) and the Flying Squad, acting on intelligence, arrested two suspects a...
  • Doug

    “whites should go hell” WTF? There is no room! Hell is full to the brim with the scum, spawns of satan that infest south Africa.