Warning about fake news published by Gossip Mill Mzansi

SAPS warn about Fake News posts published by Gossip Mill Mzansi on Social Media platforms.

A fake news report claiming that police members stationed at Hillbrow Police Station were robbed of their pistols and stolen goods while they were sleeping has been received with dismay by the Gauteng South African Police Service management.

The statement published on social media platforms is fake news. No pistols or stolen goods have been stolen from the police station and no police officers were ‘sleeping on duty’ as claimed in the false report.

Police stations, especially at the client service centres, are always manned by members to attend to complaints.

Sleeping on duty by members of the SAPS is not an acceptable conduct and it is punishable in terms of the South African Police Regulations. Strict supervision and control measures are in place to ensure that members always provide services with integrity and in a professional manner.

