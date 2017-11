Four illegal miners were killed and 15 arrested after a shooting battle with the police in Boksburg.

The four seem to be Lesotho citizens, and illegal weapons and ammunition were confiscated.

The East Rand is regularly in the news due to illegal mining operations, and residents are now used to the random shots in the vicinity of old mine shafts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News