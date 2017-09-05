Violent double murderer arrested, Rietgat

A 25 year old man was arrested by the Rietgat SAPS in the early hours of 3 September 2017, after he returned to the crime scene under false pretenses.

The arrest follows an incident that claimed two lives from the same family in Block R on that weekend.

It is alleged that neighbors were reacting to a woman screaming for help that night when they spotted the suspect and subsequently gave chase and accosted the 25 year old man.

The daring suspect escaped after allegedly stabbing one of the neighbors.

On retreating to the house where the screams came from, the neighbors reportedly found the lifeless body of a 31 year old man with multiple stab wounds, while a 48 year old blind woman also had multiple stab wounds.

The woman later succumbed to her injuries at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital on 4 September 2017.

Police managed to collect some items from the suspect’s room and these will assist in the process of bringing the suspect to book.

He will appear before the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on 6 September 2017, on two counts of murder, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

