Uzzi sub machine gun and police reflector jackets seized

0
A 24 year old robber has been arrested in a house robbery this morning in Mamelodi East. A Police reflector jacket, two Samsung plasma TV’s, vehicle registration plates and a sub machine gun were recovered.

The incident occurred early on the morning of 27 October 2017, after a complaint was received of a house robbery.

Members of the Crime Prevention team were dispatched and reacted swiftly. They approached the scene tactically but a white Corolla vehicle was parked outside the house with a Police double cab bakkie also parked just a few meters away.

As they entered the premises, two suspects wearing Police reflector jackets jumped through the windows and quickly fled with the double cab bakkie. Thereafter, another suspect in a Police reflector jacket was intercepted and arrested while trying run towards the white Corolla.

A case of robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and the possession of stolen property are opened. The suspect will be charged and be brought before court soon.

