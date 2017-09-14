Two taxis set alight in Sunnyside, Pretoria

0
Two taxis set alight in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Photo: SAPS
Two taxis set alight in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Photo: SAPS

A Taxi vehicle was set alight at the corner of Acardia and Beckett Street, Sunnyside.

It is reported that the driver thereof was called to pick up a passenger. While waiting inside a Toyota Quest, he was accosted by a group of about eight men who threatened him with violence.

The vehicle was set alight after he had alighted from it. The incident happened at about 15:00 on 13 September 2017.

Another Taxi vehicle was set on fire at different location in Sunnyside.

One of the vehicles was burnt out completely, while the second on had slight damages.

Police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and assault.

