Two suspects arrested for hijackings, robberies

A notorious wanted suspect, Kenny Papo, known as “Majozi” aged 31 years old appeared in Pretoria Magistrate Court on 07 June 2017.

Following intensive investigations by the Tshwane West Trio Crime Detective team, the suspect was traced and arrested in Atteridgeville.

Kenny Papo appeared before court on charges of murder that occurred in Atteridgiville in September 2016, a hijacking case in Atteridgiville that occurred in April 2017, hijacking in Pretoria West and business robbery in Pretoria Central.

Pending outstanding cases that are currently being investigated, more charges will be added. The case is remanded to Monday 12 June 2017.

In another incident, a suspect, aged 26 years old, the alleged co-accused of Majozi was arrested on 07 June 2017 by Tshwane West Trio Task Team, following positive leads about the suspect’s whereabouts. The suspect, known as “Schumacher” was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspect was arrested while travelling in a taxi at Maunde Street in Atteridgeville. A revolver was found in his possession.The suspect is also linked to business robberies in Pretoria West and Pretoria Central Pta West cases. He will appear in court soon. Investigations are on-going and pending further investigations, more charges could be added.

The Tshwane West Cluster Commander, Major General DT Mthombeni commended the Trio Task Detective Team for working tirelessly to arrest the notorious perpetrators. The team will continue to work hard to ensure a lengthy jail term is secured for these perpetrators.

