Two shot dead in Denver shooting incident

At approximately 01H22 on Friday 12 May 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a shooting incident on Main Reef road, near Crystal road, not far from the Denver Hostel in Denver.

Upon arrival, paramedics found that two men had been shot. One of the men was an armed response officer on patrol in the area. Tragically there was nothing that paramedics could do for them because of the nature of the fatal injuries that they had sustained.

Netcare 911 paramedics assessed each of the victims before completing and handing over the declaration of death documentation to authorities at the scene.

The SAPS were on the scene to investigate the incident.

