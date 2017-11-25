Two shot dead in Centurion

Two people were shot and killed at a taxi rank near South Street in Centurion yesterday evening.

At approximately 17:40 paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found two men with several gunshot wounds. Both showed no signs of life. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead at the scene.

Bystanders explained that they heard several gunshots and only saw the two men fell to the ground.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.

