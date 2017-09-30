Two shot and killed in Reiger Park, Boksburg

At approximately 06h50 on Friday morning 29 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at residence in Reiger Park, in the Boksburg area, Ekurhuleni.

Reports from the scene allege that two people, a father and daughter, had been shot and killed. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

A Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic attended to a female victim who had been shot inside the home, she was believed to be approximately thirty years old.

A man, believed to be approximately sixty years old, had been shot outside the residence. Tragically both victims had died as a result of their severe injuries.

Documentation pertaining to their deaths was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene.

The SAPS were also at the scene.

