Two injured during Alberton hijacking incident

An apparent hijacking has left a man critically injured and law enforcement member with moderate injuries.

ER24 paramedics responded to 2nd Street in Alberton when they were called by law enforcement.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a man, believed to be a suspect, lying in the driver’s seat of a law enforcement response vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head, leaving him in a critical condition.

He was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support. He was thereafter transported to nearby hospital for urgent care.

It is understood that an unknown number of men had hijacked a female officer. A shootout ensued, causing the response vehicle to veer off the road. The officer was transported privately to a nearby hospital.

Authorities were on scene for further investigations

South Africa Today – South Africa News