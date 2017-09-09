Two hijacked vehicles recovered, four arrested, Tembisa

Police members from Ekurhuleni North Cluster were executing their normal crime prevention duties at Andrew Mapheto Drive, Tembisa South at 02:35 when they stopped a silver BMW 3 series with two occupants inside.

They asked permission to search the vehicle and the occupants. Permission was granted and upon the search, an unlicensed firearm with seven live ammunition’s were found in one of suspect’s waist.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in Tembisa earlier this month.

While the police were still at the scene, another incident took place at the same spot, they’ve stopped a suspicious silver grey Passat VW with two occupants. Another search was conducted and an unlicensed firearm was found in the one of the suspect’s possession and the vehicle’s inquiry revealed to be robbed from the owner at Kempton Park in December 2015.

The four suspects aged between 31 and 35 were arrested for possession of hijacked motor vehicles, unlicensed firearms and ammunitions.

They will appear in the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court soon to face their charges.

