Two dead after armed robbery in Wilrowpark

An armed robbery in Wilrowpark, west of Johannesburg left two people dead and a security guard in a critical condition.

At approximately 6pm, paramedics arrived on scene at CR Swart and Elkie Street. They found a security guard near a shop with fatal injuries. Another person was found with fatal injuries inside a shop. Another security guard sustained a critical gunshot wound.

He was stabilised on scene by paramedics from ER24 and later airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Medical Helicopter to hospital.

A third security guard was uninjured during the shootout. An ER24 Trauma Counsellor attended the scene to provide counselling to the people involved.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated by the police that attended the scene.

