Two critical after Boksburg shooting

A man and a woman sustained serious injuries after a shooting incident in Bartlett in Boksburg last night.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 19H00, the police were already in attendance.

Upon further assessment, they found a woman lying in a flowerbed and a man between the gate and the front door. Both sustained gunshot wounds and were in a serious condition.

ER24 transported the patients to Thambo Memorial hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet clear to our paramedics but police were on the scene for further investigations.

