Two arrested for possession of explosives, Booysens

On 6 September 2017, at 12:00, National Crime Intelligence along with Johannesburg Metro Police Department followed up information from a source about explosives in the Booysens Area.

They intercepted a vehicle with two suspects travelling on Xavier Street in Robertsham with two occupants, a 41 year old female and a 62-year old male.

The vehicle they were travelling in was searched and explosives were found.

The suspects were placed under arrest for possession of explosives and will appear in court soon.

