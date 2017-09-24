Tshwane Metro officer nabbed for corruption

In an ongoing crackdown on criminality within the traffic law enforcement fraternity, police this week arrested a 45-year-old Tshwane Metro Police officer on corruption charges.

Members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, led by the South African Police Services’ Gauteng Special Task Unit and supported by the Gauteng Traffic Police’s Compliance Unit, swooped on the Metro Police department’s Centurion offices where they apprehended the officer.

The arrest followed a complaint by a motorist who alleged that members had taken a R1000 bribe from him.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said on Thursday the motorist had been stopped for allegedly failing to stop at a red traffic light.

The officer allegedly demanded a bribe when the motorist failed to produce a driver’s licence.

“The motorist was allegedly accompanied to an ATM where he withdrew the cash and handed it over. Later he laid a complaint with the anti-corruption unit,” said Zwane.

The officer is expected to appear in court next on a charge of corruption and a possible 15 years imprisonment if found guilty.

Zwane said the anti-corruption team has arrested about 22 people including traffic officers, civilians and bogus doctors in a concerted drive to deal with bribery, fraud, and corruption.

Members of the public are urged to assist by reporting suspected misconduct on 0861 400 800.

