Trio get 25 years for armed robbery, murder and rape

The Temba High Court has on Wednesday sentenced Paul Sello Mashapa (37), Joseph Vusi Mdluli (36) and Sphiwe Matlala (35) to 25 years’ imprisonment without an option of a fine after they were found guilty of armed robbery, murder and rape.

The trio was arrested by the Hawks in November 2006 at Winterveldt, after they hijacked a vehicle in Temba that was transporting two school girls.

The suspects drove with the passengers and the driver to a nearby bush where they shot the driver in the stomach and raped the school girls before driving off in the stolen vehicle.

Information was later received about the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, upon arrival four suspects brazenly shot at the members. One of the members got injured and in retaliation one of the suspects died during the shootout.

The remaining three suspects were overpowered and eventually apprehended. They were denied bail during the first appearance at the Temba Magistrate Court and remained in custody until they were sentenced.

The North West Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – Major General Linda Mbana applauded the investigating officers for thoroughly investigating the case and attaining the convictions. “We do not only apprehend suspects but it is our duty to ensure that justice is served,” said Major General Mbana.

